Winter cooldown expected to arrive soon

2026 has started abnormally warmer than usual, but colder weather is expected to move in soon.

The weekend will continue to see 50s as the high for valley floors, an impressive start to January, but normal conditions roll in around the middle of the week. Showers will impact Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday, with the forecast getting cooler after mid-week.

Skies will clear by Thursday, but temperatures will tumble into the 30s with cool nights into the 20s and teens, so get those jackets ready to go for next weekend. A fair bit of snow is coming too, with most ski resorts expected to get a foot plus over the next few days.

Stay dry and be ready for colder weather soon. Have a good weekend!