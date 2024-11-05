Winter conditions continue, here's what you need to know

Good Morning Idaho

Getting ready for the day ahead here's your friendly reminder that we are expecting plentiful of snow in the mountains, and possibly a wintry mix in the Treasure Valley. This means grab the good jacket and keep it with you today!

Today

Heading out the door this morning, will be fairly cloudy with temperatures just shy of the freezing point. It's possible that we may see snow flurries in Boise due to snow levels dropping and how cold the atmosphere aloft is. In addition to this, winds will increase through the afternoon gusts up to 25-35 mph are possible. Will start to get a bit more sunshine heading into lunchtime.

Today is not gonna be the day to forget the jacket and a warm cup of coffee.

If you're in the central mountains expect snow showers and chilly conditions to continue.

Wednesday

If you love sweater weather this may be your favorite day of the week. Area wide we dry out as an upper level ridge builds over the Pacific Northwest. This means will have mostly partly sunny skies with temperatures sitting in the 40s.

Thursday

Clear skies take over the afternoon as temperatures start to slowly inch back up.

Friday

Clouds increase ahead of an upper level low pressure system as temperatures near the 50s.

Saturday and Sunday

Winds will increase Saturday afternoon as the upper level low pressure system approaches. This brings the possibility of light isolated showers to the Treasure Valley.

Snow level will remain between 5,000-7,000 feet with this next incoming system.

I will continue to keep my eye on Monday as it appears there is another stronger system making it's way into the next work week, that could contribute to a good amount of fresh powder for the mountains!

Idaho News 6