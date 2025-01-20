Winter cold continues but where is the snow?

If you're not a fan of the cold, you might want to grab an extra cup of hot coffee this week! A cold Arctic air mass is moving into our region, bringing temperatures 8-10 degrees below normal through Tuesday morning.

Expect highs in the mid-30s and lows in the teens. Yeah, it's going to be chilly! Make sure to bundle up and stay warm.

But don't worry, it's not all bad news. As we head through the week, a high-pressure system will start to move in, bringing a slight warming trend. We're expecting temperatures to rise into the 30s to around 40 by Thursday afternoon.

So, what can you expect for the rest of the week? Here's a breakdown:

Overnight: Mostly clear & unseasonably cold, with a low around 14.

M.L.King Day: Sunny with a very cold morning as the breeze produces wind chills in the low to mid-teens till noon. High temps will only hit 30!

Monday Night: Mostly clear & continued very cold, with a low around 16.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

Thursday: Mostly sunny & not as cold, with a high near 39.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Snow showers are possible Friday night.

Saturday: Possible early morning snow showers then increasing sunshine, with a high near 36.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 35. A beautiful day to end the week!

Check back here for my updated forecast!

