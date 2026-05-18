Windy weekend for Idaho, but temperatures climb this week

Cool and windy weather may have put a slight damper on things in Idaho, but clear and warmer weather conditions are ahead in this week's forecast.

Just when we thought the jackets would stay in the closet after the mid-90s came to the Gem State, Idaho once again throws a spring curve ball with cooler weather rolling in over Saturday and Sunday. This won't last much longer as the wind advisory over southern Idaho is coming to an end tonight.

This week's forecast showcases a nice, steady warm-up with a shot at returning to those 90s

It is a nice, steady climb this week with very clear weather overhead. Some midweek activity may impact the central mountain area of Idaho, but the valley floors stay dry moving forward. Mid-week 70s hit 80s by next Saturday, and yes, there is a chance those 80s cross 90 degrees.

WATCH: Steady warm-up moves into southern Idaho

Windy Idaho weekend but temperatures climb this week

Continue to enjoy the nice skies. Temperatures get back into the comfortable range very soon, and those jackets may need to be packed up once again.

Boise extended forecast: