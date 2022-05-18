Windy & much cooler Thursday

A cold front will blast through the area tonight bringing windy & much cooler weather for Thursday. Expect high temperatures some 20+ degrees cooler than Wednesday with wind gusts of 35-40 mph in Boise.

On Friday it will be a cool morning with low temps around 37 degrees. Spots of valley frost are not out of the question. The afternoon temperature will only be in the mid-60s and there will be a cool breeze and a partly cloudy sky.

Over the weekend it will warm to near 70 with sunshine on Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. The wind will be lighter on Saturday.

Next week temperatures will warm to above 80 on Wednesday and Thursday!