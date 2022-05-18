Watch
Weather

Actions

Windy & much cooler Thursday

Temperatures only in the 50s
Videos
Windy & much cooler Thursday
Posted at 4:37 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 18:44:28-04

A cold front will blast through the area tonight bringing windy & much cooler weather for Thursday. Expect high temperatures some 20+ degrees cooler than Wednesday with wind gusts of 35-40 mph in Boise.

On Friday it will be a cool morning with low temps around 37 degrees. Spots of valley frost are not out of the question. The afternoon temperature will only be in the mid-60s and there will be a cool breeze and a partly cloudy sky.

Over the weekend it will warm to near 70 with sunshine on Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. The wind will be lighter on Saturday.

Next week temperatures will warm to above 80 on Wednesday and Thursday!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018