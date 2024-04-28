Windy Monday with cooler weather ahead

Happy Sunday! The Treasure Valley had a brief respite from the wind on Saturday, while the Magic Valley continued to experience breezy conditions with gusts topping 32mph in Twin Falls. A few sprinkles are moving through the west central mountains, but otherwise, it is a dry and comfortable afternoon.

A cold front is set to arrive late tonight into Monday morning, bringing cool temperatures, gusty winds, and scattered showers as we kick off the work week. The wind will be especially strong during the afternoon and evening, with gusts up to 50mph possible in the Magic Valley, Upper Treasure Valley, and Camas Prairie. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from noon to 7 pm for these areas. Remember to secure any loose objects on your property by Monday morning!

High temperatures will be around 5-10° cooler on Monday, only reaching the mid to upper 50s Monday through Wednesday for the Snake River Plain. Temperatures will be especially chilly in the mountains with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the valley, with limited precipitation expected. In the mountains, numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely. By Monday afternoon, snow levels will hover around 5500-6000 feet before dropping to 3500-4000 feet by Tuesday morning. 1-3 inches of accumulation is possible above 6000 feet.

The wind will diminish Monday night. In the valley, temperatures will dip into the low to mid-30s each night through Thursday, so frost, and possibly freeze, may form each morning.

Temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s on Thursday. Slight chances for showers persist in the mountains for most of the week.