Windy in the valleys, snowy in the mountains through Thursday

Rain, snow, and strong winds impact the Pacific Northwest as another system comes ashore on Tuesday. The strengthening storm will spread mountain snow and scattered valley showers. Wind is going to be the primary issue the next several days in the valleys with gusts up to 40 MPH.

A cold front traverses the region later tonight into Wednesday morning, accompanied by a burst of rain and snow as well as gusty winds. Snow levels will fall to around 3000-4000 feet by Wednesday morning as light to moderate snow showers continue in the mountains.

Another storm system brings a round of showers and mountain snow this weekend. All in all, mountain valleys will receive 4-10" of snow and 10-20" of snow in the higher elevations.