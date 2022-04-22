Wind tonight leaves behind sunshine for the weekend

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 9 PM Friday night.

Northwest winds of 30 mph to 45 mph gusts will sweep through southwest Idaho evening. Be aware unsecured objects and dust could go flying with wind. Areas of the upper Treasure Valley, Southwest Highlands, Western Magic Valley, Southern Twin Falls County, and most of Owyhee County will be affected.

This Friday evening there is also a slight chance of some isolated showers and t-storms in the region.

After that...it's looking like a beautiful spring weekend in southern Idaho!

Idaho News 6 Sunny weekend ahead for the Treasure Valley!

Peak temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, with mostly sunny conditions in the valleys. Magic Valley will get some leftover wind.

Some areas of the west-central Idaho mountains will see some precipitation Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be even warmer and sunnier - temperatures will top out in the mid-60s. This will be a calmer weekend day in southern Idaho...great time to get out and enjoy this beautiful planet. Happy Earth Day!