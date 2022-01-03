Wind, snow & rain for the valley this week

A powerful cold front will roar through the valley Monday night with a burst of rain, snow, wind, and even a few thunderstorms! The wind in the valley could gust to 40 mph and in the mountains gusts between 50-60 mph are likely! Spotty power outages are possible.

Elevations above 4000 feet will stay snowy with poor travel conditions into Tuesday. More snow will affect most areas again Tuesday night followed by a change to rain as the precipitation ends on Wednesday morning. Yet, another wave of snow is likely in most areas on Wednesday night followed by a changeover back to rain again as it comes to an end Thursday morning. The interstate will be primarily just wet much of the time but some areas of snow and ice are still possible.

In the central mountains snow levels will climb to near 5000 feet by Thursday night making for some improvement in road conditions by that time but prior to that, difficult travel conditions are likely as waves of snow from time to time add to the deep snowpack in the mountains.

Drier weather will finally arrive by late Saturday and should continue through Tuesday followed by a chance of mountain snow and valley snow/rain a week from this Wednesday.

