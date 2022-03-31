Wind settles down for Friday

Gusty breezes will settle down overnight allowing temperatures to drop below freezing for the first time since March 20th

Friday will be sunny with light wind. After a chilly early morning, it will be a nice afternoon with temperatures in the valley touching 60 degrees.

On Saturday the wind will be back gusting over 30 mph. Expect some morning clouds but afternoon sunshine along with that gusty wind.

Sunday is my pick day for the weekend as temperatures climb to near 67 along with lots of sunshine. There will however be a breeze at least in the morning if not all day.

On Monday, a Pacific storm system will move into the area with scattered showers in the Treasure Valley. More rain will fall to the north with 5"-10" of snow possible at Tamarack and Brundage Mountain Resorts!

It will get quite cool on Tuesday but a major warming trend will send temperatures soaring into at least the mid-70s by Thursday or Friday!

