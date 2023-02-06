Wind moves into Idaho today, temps warm up this week

Weekend precipitation has largely moved out of the region and is now concentrated in southeastern Idaho. We're looking at a 20% chance of rain in the Magic Valley this morning. We could see some brief, isolated snow showers in the central mountains too, but by the afternoon it should mostly dissipate.

So, it's set to be a pretty nice Monday in the region with temps warming up to the upper 30s to upper 40s!

It will be windy though. A northwest flow sending significant wind speeds to the Magic Valley today - an average of 21 mph - and the rest of our region will see wind speeds from 5-10 mph.

So bundle up and grab that extra windbreaker or layer when going outside!

On Tuesday, we're tracking warmer temperatures and a round of precipitation from the coast in the afternoon.