Wind hits Magic Valley Saturday afternoon

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 PM in several areas of southeastern Idaho including eastern Magic Valley.

The wind is blowing between 25 and 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Secure any patio furniture or other items that could be blown over in the wind and use caution when driving. Dust and pollen can also pick up with these windy conditions.

A westerly flow will create mild and partly cloudy conditions Sunday with highs in the mid 60s in the valleys.

On Monday we'll see a return of active weather bringing gusty winds, rain, and even snow to southern Idaho. On Monday, we'll see about a 60% chance of rain in Treasure Valley and a 40% chance in Magic Valley. There will be steady precipitation in the West Central Mountains for a longer period.

At this time there will be wind hitting southern Idaho again. Bring an umbrella and windbreaker with you on your way to work!