Wind gusts are high Saturday night; active weather clears out Sunday

Let it snow! And rain too - lots of precipitation to be had this Saturday in southern Idaho.

While the moisture is definitely a reprieve from record-setting dryness in the region, this active weather is having several other impacts.

Dust is being kicked up in dry northern Nevada currently...which could blow towards Treasure and Magic Valley with heavy wind gusts.

Downtown Boise clocked wind gusts upwards of 30 mph Saturday afternoon once the precipitation cleared out.

A Wind Advisory is currently in effect for areas of southern Idaho including Owyhee County and Twin Falls County. Wind gusts as high as 30 to 50 mph could be clocked this evening. Secure anything that could fly away outdoors and use caution when driving. Surprise gusts of wind carrying loose dust/dirt could make driving visibility difficult. This Advisory expires at 9PM tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory for areas of central Idaho including Pierce and Lolo Pass is also in effect until around noon Sunday. Heavy snow during the day could cause slick conditions, so use caution when traveling.

On Sunday, a brief warming trend starts in southern Idaho and bring temperatures up peaking in the mid-50s, Monday the temperatures will rise even higher (Boise is set to see the 70s) but drop Tuesday when a weak low-pressure system heads towards the valleys and brings more precipitation.