Wind continues while cooler weather settles in

Hazy skies continue to envelop southern and central Idaho Tuesday morning as ongoing wildfires in the region continue to swell. In addition to that smoke, we're looking at some areas of reduced air quality to moderate levels.

Temperatures have cooled by about 10 degrees Tuesday after Monday's cold front moved in low pressure. Lower valleys are looking at low 90s for high temps while higher elevations will stick to the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Windy conditions are sticking around today and as a result we're looking at an expanded Red Flag Warning. Wind speeds up to 20 mph in the majority of south/central Idaho with windier conditions expected near Arco, Idaho.