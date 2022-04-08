Wind and dust set to head to southern Idaho Friday evening

This evening a Wind Advisory has been issued for areas along I-84 beginning Friday evening at 5 PM in Oregon in Baker County and expiring mid-day in western Magic Valley here in Idaho.

What this means is the wind is moving east, first hitting southwest Idaho Friday evening as a cold air mass passes through the region.

Expect dusty wind this evening and into Saturday. This will make driving conditions difficult so use caution when on the road as visibility may change abruptly.

You might be asking; "will I wake up with mud on my car again?" Well, my answer is, it depends.

This is because there is not significant moisture in the forecast in addition to the winds. So without rain, there won't be too much of a chance of dirty rain. However, there is about a 15% chance of precipitation in Boise Friday night, so keep this in mind before hitting the carwash.

This cold front will drop temperatures significantly from today. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 40's and low temperatures will be in the upper 20's to low 30's.

Saturday night after the significant wind passes through, there is a higher chance of rain and snow - about 20% in the Treasure Valley. That system moves east and brings precipitation to Magic Valley on Sunday - about a 40% chance of rain.

Next week temperatures will remain relatively cool with highs in the upper 40's and low 50's.