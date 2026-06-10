Wind Advisory today: Gusts up to 55 mph before a warmup arrives

A second upper-level disturbance will move across Idaho today, bringing one more round of strong winds before a warming trend takes hold through the end of the week. The biggest impact will be across south-central Idaho, where a Wind Advisory is in effect from noon to 9 pm.

Idaho News 6

Winds will increase through the afternoon, with gusts between 45 and 55 mph possible from Mountain Home to Twin Falls, including parts of the Magic Valley and Camas Prairie. Areas of blowing dust may briefly reduce visibility to 1-2 miles, especially in open agricultural areas. Even Boise will be breezy, with gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph during the afternoon. Secure loose items around the home.

Temperatures will start chilly this morning, with some mountain communities dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few light rain and snow showers are possible above 5,500 feet in the West Central Mountains early this morning, while isolated showers and a stray thunderstorm may develop over the central Idaho mountains later today. Most valley locations will remain dry.

Once today's system exits this evening, winds will quickly diminish and skies will clear overnight. Another cold start is expected Thursday morning, but a warming trend will begin as high pressure builds into the region. High temperatures Thursday will climb 8 to 15 degrees warmer than today, with another 10-degree jump possible by Friday. Near-seasonal temperatures are expected this weekend before even warmer weather returns early next week.