Wind Advisory near Magic Valley, flood danger continues, & warming trend starts

Flood Warnings remain in affect through Wednesday on several waterways in Idaho after a weekend full of active weather.

Here are the following areas to avoid:



Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly

Big Wood River at Hailey

Valley Creek at Stanley

A Wind Advisory is also in affect through 9 PM Monday night in areas near the Snake River Plane and eastern Magic Valley. A southwest wind 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph is blowing through the region. Impacts include reduced visibility on the road and damage to trees.

A low-pressure weather maker is continuing to circulate through the region but the majority of precipitation is falling in north Idaho. Central Idaho will continue to see about a 50% chance of precipitation through Tuesday. The system will begin to dissipate at that point and higher-pressure will start to build.

South Idaho isn't seeing too much action today and that trend continues through the week. Temperatures will reach the 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Another round of precipitation and thunderstorms could impact the region again next weekend.