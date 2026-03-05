Wind advisory continues this evening before dry weekend and warming trend in Idaho

Gusty winds will continue through this evening across south-central Idaho before conditions improve heading into a dry and warming weekend, with another cold front potentially bringing wind and mountain snow back to the region early next week.

Wind Advisory in Effect Through This Evening

Strong northwest winds with gusts up to 50 mph remain over the Upper Treasure Valley, western Magic Valley, and Camas Prairie through this evening, and a Wind Advisory remains in effect for these areas through 8 p.m. Weak mountain snow and rain showers with minimal accumulations will continue through the evening as well. Elsewhere, breezy conditions will persist through the afternoon before winds begin to decrease after sunset.

Gusty Wind diminishes and Temperatures Warm to 60s by the Weekend

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 3/5/26

Weekend: Dry Conditions and Warming Trend

An upper-level ridge begins building over the region Friday, bringing much drier conditions. Friday temperatures will remain on the cooler side, similar to today, with a high near 50 degrees. A weak shortwave moving around the top of the ridge will bring a 20 to 40% chance of light snow and rain showers over the west-central Idaho mountains and near Baker County, Oregon Friday through early Saturday, but most of the region will stay dry.

Saturday will see the ridge shift further east, bringing a warming trend with temperatures returning to about 5 degrees above normal. Sunday looks to be the highlight of the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures reaching a very pleasant 65 degrees.

Early Next Week: Cold Front Returns

The warm weekend will give way to another cold front Monday and Tuesday, potentially bringing gusty winds and mountain snow showers back to the region. Temperatures will cool noticeably by Tuesday before conditions gradually moderate again heading into the middle of next week.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. NW wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 50. NW wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Diminishing breeze.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy & milder, with a high near 56. Light wind.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday

Sunny, warmer and very pleasant, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday

Mostly sunny & mild, with a high near 61.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, very breezy & colder, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday

A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.