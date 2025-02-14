Will the weekend by Dry? Wet? Both? Here are the details

Happy Valentine’s day Idaho, sorry the weather is a bit dreary.

Thursday's snow storm lead into a rainy day in the Valley Friday but there are still chances of snow plus what does the weekend have to hold?

Going into Friday night we will see more precipitation as temperatures chance and the National Weather Service (NWS) saying there are chances of snow after 8 P.M. Things will look different for Saturday as we are expecting Mostly clear skies which will make for perfect ski and snowboard weather with all of the fresh powder we just got.

As for Sunday, it's a different story. The answer to this articles question is both. We have more moisture set to move in Saturday night into Sunday morning. There will be breaks but more precipitation is expected into the start of the week.

Monday will lead into another dry gap on Tuesday but the rain and snow returns to Idaho Wednesday with some showers even on Thursday as well so stay dry when you can, we will only see moments of clear weather.