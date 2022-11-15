Will the snow return as you are planning to travel next week?

Snow has been absent from our weather for a while now and it will stay that way through Wednesday. There is a chance of a few snow showers in the central mountains on Thursday but only very minor accumulation if any is likely. For the valley, there will be just a chance of a passing snow flurry.

Our inversion has strengthened a bit with temperatures in parts of the central mountains rising into the mid-40s. That mild layer of air is trapping pollution and moisture in the valley. Low clouds and some fog are still possible Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Our inversion will weaken late Thursday and Friday but will strengthen again over the weekend.

Snow is possible by Tuesday in eastern Oregon and Idaho which could cause some travel troubles. The longer-range forecast for Thanksgiving Day through Sunday is uncertain. Stay connected right here to my forecast for updates on our travel weather for next week.