Wildfire smoke continues to impact the Treasure Valley as critical fire weather looms this weekend

Wildfire smoke will continue to blanket the Treasure Valley through the week, degrading air quality and moderating temperatures a few degrees, before a dry cold front arrives Saturday evening bringing critical fire weather conditions with gusty winds and very dry conditions.

Unhealthy smoke continues this week, with a break in the heat by Sunday in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast 7/28/26

Smoke and Air Quality Impacts

The Treasure Valley will continue to see widespread smoke impacts through the week as southwesterly flow aloft transports wildfire smoke from large fires in southeast Oregon into southwest Idaho. Smoke will be most concentrated overnight and during the early morning hours as surface inversions trap smoke along valley floors. Brief, temporary improvements in visibility and air quality will occur each afternoon as daytime mixing helps disperse the smoke. While the smoke will moderate afternoon temperatures by a few degrees each day, degraded air quality will remain a persistent concern.

Residents with respiratory conditions, the elderly, children, and others sensitive to smoke should limit outdoor activities, especially during the morning hours when smoke concentrations will be highest. Keep windows and doors closed and use air purifiers if available.

Weekend Critical Fire Weather Threat

The most significant weather story for the Treasure Valley this weekend will be the arrival of a dry cold front Saturday evening. Saturday will be the hottest day of the period, with highs near 99 degrees. The combination of peak heat, very dry conditions, and gusty frontal winds will create critical fire weather conditions across the area Saturday evening. Behind the cold front, Sunday will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler but dry and gusty conditions will remain, leading to continued elevated fire weather concerns. Temperatures will begin climbing again Monday and Tuesday as high pressure rebuilds over Nevada.

Central Idaho Mountains

The central Idaho mountains will also experience smoke impacts through the week under the same southwesterly flow pattern. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible in the eastern Magic Valley and southern highlands Wednesday, with storms capable of producing outflow gusts up to 45 mph and lightning. Distant lightning from these storms could still pose a threat to the western valley. The weekend cold front will also bring gusty winds and critical fire weather conditions to the mountains.

Tonight

Widespread smoke, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light wind.

Wednesday

Widespread smoke, mainly before 9am. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light wind.

Wednesday Night

Widespread smoke, mainly after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light wind..

Thursday

Patchy smoke. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light wind.

Thursday Night

Patchy smoke. Clear, with a low around 65.

Friday

Areas of smoke. Sunny and vey hot, with a high near 101.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday

Sunny and hot with areas of smoke, with a high near 99.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday

Sunny & much less hot with areas of smoke, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 54.

Monday

Mostly sunny & continued just below normal, with a high near 89.