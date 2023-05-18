Wildfire smoke causes hazy skies Thursday. Find out here where these fires are burning.

Watch Now
Wildfire smoke causes hazy skies Thursday. Find out where these fires are here.
Posted at 3:28 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 17:28:42-04

Wildfire smoke has created a hazy sky over Idaho but the heat continues to build into the weekend as temperatures top 90.

The smoke is coming from dozens of large wildfires in western Canada. A thick smoke plume is pushing into the center of the U.S., but some of that smoke has filtered into Idaho and may stick around into the weekend.

Temperatures will rise to 90 by Friday and just above 90 over the weekend in the valley with 70s and low 80s in the mountains.

Hazy sunshine will continue through Sunday midday then clouds will increase and so will the threat of late-day and evening thunderstorms with locally heavy rain and hail. But most of the weekend will be sunny & hot before this occurs.

Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates to my weekend forecast.

