Widespread showers this weekend will clear out by Easter Sunday!

NAMPA, Idaho — Today we can finally take a deep breath as mother nature settles into much calmer and drier conditions. Showers lingered south of the Treasure Valley heading into the Magic Valley for most of the morning but the Treasure Valley can expect to see the mild and dry conditions until early Saturday morning.

A large system heading west to east will bring widespread snow into our mountains overnight. By Saturday afternoon showers extend into the valley bringing significant rainfall and even the likelihood of isolated thunderstorms.

Luckily, all precipitation clears by Sunday morning so while the day will still be cloudy and cool, it will be clear for all Easter egg hunts!

Have a "Hoppy" Easter!!