Widespread rain heading into Halloween, but what will trick or treating look like? Find out right here

Good Morning Idaho and Happy Halloween! I hope you have a wonderful and fun day ahead.

Leaving your house this morning be sure to pack the umbrella for the next couple of days.

A Trough (area of low pressure aloft) is sitting off the Western Coast of Canada, causing a shortwave system (smaller system) to push inland ahead of this. This will trigger showers and bring on an unsettled weather pattern through Saturday.

For today specifically, expect periods of rainfall as we head through the day. During trick or treating hours it's possible we remain on the drier end in the Treasure Valley with the exception of a few passing showers as you make your way towards, Eastern Oregon, and snow showers continuing to loom through the mountains. However, I would be sure to pack the umbrella just incase!

Temperatures top out in the upper 40s heading into the afternoon, with chilly 30s lingering in the mountains.

Idaho News 6

The weekend continues the rainy and unsettled pattern. By Saturday morning it's possible that the Treasure Valley gains near a third of an inch of rainfall. Mountains may see anywhere between 3"-6" of snow.

Heading into the next week, temperatures remain in the chilly 40s with isolated showers expected on Monday.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/, and please send in your Halloween costumes so we can recap the day on Good Morning Idaho Friday morning.