Widespread frost and freezing temperatures threaten Idaho valleys before a major warming trend arrives

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Saturday morning, with additional frost expected Sunday and Monday before temperatures rebound to near 80 degrees late next week.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Treasure Valley and western Magic Valley as clear skies and light winds bring widespread subfreezing temperatures to the region late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Scott Dorval's video forecast has the latest on freezing temperatures!

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 4/24/26

Freeze Warning and Frost Concerns

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across most lower valleys, posing a significant threat to sensitive vegetation and early spring crops. Following Saturday morning's hard freeze, cold overnight temperatures will continue to be a concern.

While Sunday and Monday mornings may stay just warm enough to avoid a widespread freeze, lows will dip between 32 and 36 degrees. Forecasters note an 80 percent chance that a Frost Advisory will be needed for the Treasure and western Magic Valleys on both mornings. Temperatures through this period will remain 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal normals.

Weekend Mountain Showers

While the lower valleys will remain mostly dry this weekend, a Pacific low-pressure system moving inland from California will bring moisture to the higher terrain. Showers are expected to develop, especially along the Nevada border, on Saturday. By Sunday afternoon, there is a 15 percent chance of thunderstorms along the Nevada border as the system moves through the region.

Unsettled Start to Next Week

The cool and unsettled pattern will linger into early next week. A weather system dropping down from Canada will keep temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below normal through Tuesday. Mountain areas will see a 30 to 50 percent chance of light showers on Monday and Tuesday, with snow levels hovering between 4,500 and 6,000 feet. Accumulations are expected to be minimal.

Significant Warming Trend Arrives

Relief from the chilly spring weather is on the horizon. High pressure will move into the region late Tuesday, kicking off a significant warming trend that will last through the end of the week. Temperatures will climb 5 to 10 degrees above normal, with sunny skies pushing daytime highs into the mid-70s by Friday. There is even a 10 percent chance that the Treasure Valley could hit 80 degrees by the end of the week.

Tonight

Widespread frost, mainly after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Widespread frost, mainly before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday

Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

