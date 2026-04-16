Widespread Freeze Warning tonight before a major weekend warming trend in Idaho

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight as temperatures plummet into the mid to upper 20s across the region. However, the cold snap will be short-lived, with a significant warming trend expected to push temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal by early next week.

Scott Dorval's Video forecast highlights our **Freeze Warning** and a weekend warmup

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast 4/16/26

Cold Night Ahead with Widespread Freezing Temperatures

Weak, scattered snow and graupel showers will taper off by tonight, leaving behind clearing skies and dropping temperatures. Snow levels will remain at valley floors through Friday afternoon.

Winds are expected to weaken tonight for most areas, though elevated gusts up to 30 mph will continue over the Magic Valley through around midnight. The combination of clearing skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to drop significantly, prompting a Freeze Warning from tonight through Friday morning. Patchy fog is also possible in sheltered mountain valleys.

Friday will bring much drier conditions as Pacific high pressure begins building into the region, though breezy northwest winds will make it feel chilly. Friday night into Saturday morning could see another round of temperatures at or below freezing, so agricultural interests should remain vigilant.

Weekend Warming Trend

Saturday will bring clearer and calmer conditions with a slight warming trend returning temperatures to near normal. Some elevated wind gusts are expected over east-central Oregon and the Upper Treasure Valley on Saturday.

The real warmup begins Sunday as mild and dry conditions carry into early next week. A closed low-pressure system digging off the West Coast will create southerly flow, pushing temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal for Sunday through Tuesday. This will place lower elevations in the mid to upper 70s and mountain valleys into the mid-60s. Monday looks to be the warmest day, with highs approaching 80 degrees in some valley locations.

Next Week: Pacific Low Brings Showers

The forecast for Tuesday has trended drier and warmer due to the slower progression of the Pacific closed low. Given recent model trends, forecasters expect Tuesday's forecast to continue leaning drier, especially across southwest Idaho zones.

Model consensus shows the upper low finally ejecting inland on Wednesday, bringing a 40 to 50% chance of showers in the valleys and a 60 to 80% chance in the mountains. Snow levels on Wednesday will remain high, ranging between 6,000 and 8,000 feet. A 20 to 40% chance of showers lingers on Thursday as models show the low kicking eastward. Temperatures will cool back down to near normal for Wednesday and Thursday as the system moves through.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 27. NW wind 5-10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph in the evening.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming NW 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Diminishing breeze.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a breeze, with a high near 65. Wind SE 10-15, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday

Partly sunny & pleasant, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday

Mostly sunny & warm, with a high near 79.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny & cooler, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

