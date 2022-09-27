While Idaho continues to heat up, those with friends in Florida need to see this forecast

The normal high in Boise is in the mid-70s but we will see high temps in the low 90s Tuesday! That heat will continue into Wednesday.

Expect a few clouds Tuesday afternoon and night.

Wednesday night late, a cold front will blow through the valley with gust wind and much cooler temperatures.

By Thursday expect temperatures in the low 70s and that cool weather will continue into Friday. Morning low temperatures will drop into the 40s both Friday and Saturday!

Over the weekend the afternoons will warm again hitting 80 by Sunday.

Hurricane Ian is likely to cause major problems in Florida, focusing on the central west coast near Sarasota and Tampa. Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast for Hurricane Ian!