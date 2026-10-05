Where is the fall weather? It might arrive next weekend

Record-tying temperatures kicked off the first weekend of October. Next weekend, the fall weather may finally be arriving.

Southern Idaho had a toasty weekend. Temperatures broke into the 80s in the mountains and 90s on the valley floors. We even saw smoke and haze on the horizon. This feels more like a late summer forecast than an early fall, but we might see a shift heading into next weekend.

Before the cool down, I do want to highlight the smoke that is in the air. There isn't one particular fire contributing to the poor air quality; most of it is due to the system over Idaho not allowing new and fresh air flow in, so we are stagnating. Mix that with the lack of rain, and you get our current weather.

The good news is if you are ready for fall weather, it's coming soon. Next Saturday, temperatures fall 10 degrees, and by Sunday, upper 50s and low 60s are forecasted as the daytime high. Our extended outlook is finally showing average temperatures in Idaho, and we are trending slightly wetter than normal.

This may be the final stretch of above-average warmth, so get ready for cooler conditions soon.