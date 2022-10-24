When you can expect more rain and snow this week right here

After a soaking rain Friday night then blustery & cold conditions Saturday and Sunday we can expect clearing skies and freezing conditions into Monday morning.

The clear skies will quickly give way to an increase in clouds on Monday with afternoon snow in the central mountains and later afternoon rain in the valley. Boise should see light rain primarily between 5 pm and 10 pm then clearing and cold again into Tuesday morning.

The central mountains will have light snow from 3 pm to 8 pm and 1"-3" of accumulation is possible meaning roads should become snow-covered and slick on Monday Night.

We will get a break in the precipitation on Tuesday but there will be more mountain snow and valley showers on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The valley will clear each afternoon but snow showers will linger in the mountains.

Another system will hit the area over the coming weekend. Stay connected right here for more updates on our stormy weather pattern.