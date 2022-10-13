When we can look for a wetter, cooler weather change

The smoke has dissipated and the sky has been very clear. I am expecting that to continue into next week for our entire region.

If you have outdoor plans for Friday and the weekend you can expect very similar conditions to what we have been seeing for over a week. Temperatures are continuing nearly ten degrees above normal.

I am still looking at the long-range computer models to find a change to this weather pattern. The GFS computer model is no longer showing the colder air for the weekend of the 22nd. but the European computer model does show a big cool down that weekend. The atmosphere is getting ready to make a transition of seasons so there will continue to be conflicts between the two models. I will continue to watch for any changes and keep you updated!