When we can expect some light snow to return to Idaho

Posted at 4:05 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 18:41:57-05

Not quite as cold overnight with some cloud cover and temperatures will modify a bit for the rest of the week.

The valley will see afternoon temperatures rising into the upper 30s to near 40 for the next few days with a mix of clouds and sunshine. An inversion will be forming causing morning low clouds and fog along with lots of afternoon haze.

On Friday a weak disturbance should bring a chance of snow showers with a few inches in the central mountains and a dusting in the valley Friday night.

Over the weekend a stronger system will bring snow but the details of how much and when are still uncertain. Check back with me right here for updates to my weekend forecast!

