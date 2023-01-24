When we can expect some light snow to return to Idaho

Not quite as cold overnight with some cloud cover and temperatures will modify a bit for the rest of the week.

The valley will see afternoon temperatures rising into the upper 30s to near 40 for the next few days with a mix of clouds and sunshine. An inversion will be forming causing morning low clouds and fog along with lots of afternoon haze.

On Friday a weak disturbance should bring a chance of snow showers with a few inches in the central mountains and a dusting in the valley Friday night.

Over the weekend a stronger system will bring snow but the details of how much and when are still uncertain. Check back with me right here for updates to my weekend forecast!

