When the Treasure Valley could see snow on the ground

Three-tenths of an inch of rain fell in Boise Tuesday night with seven inches of snow at Bogus Basin, Tamarack, and Brundage. Drier air, colder air is moving in for Thursday morning setting the stage for possible accumulating snow Friday morning in the Treasure Valley.

I expect sunshine and mid-40s on Thursday then increasing clouds Thursday night. Rain will begin in the Treasure Valley around 5 am Friday then change quickly to all snow with up to an inch of accumulation on grassy surfaces. The snow will change to rain by late morning to midday as temperatures rise to the mid-40s.

In the central mountains, there is a winter storm watch in effect for Thursday night through Friday night. I expect 4"-6" of snow down to 4000 feet before changing to rain Friday afternoon. In McCall, Up to 8" of snow could fall before mixing with rain late afternoon Friday. At Brundage Mountain and Tamarack, there could be 1-2 feet of snow from Thursday night through Sunday morning with more to come later Sunday into Monday.

Ski areas could total 2-4 feet of snow over the next ten days. This will make it promising for an early start to the ski season!

If you plan to go to the Boise State/BYU game on Saturday it looks to me like rain until about 3-4 pm then drying out for the game. This forecast could change so stick right here for updates to my forecast!