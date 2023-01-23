When the Treasure Valley can expect more snow

Cold mornings continue this week with a chance for snow returning by Friday night.

Temperatures will continue to drop to near 20 each morning in the valley and mountain valleys that don't get fog will see temps dropping to near zero.

A disturbance will drop south out of Canada and bring some snow to north central Idaho on Wednesday but the Treasure Valley will stay dry with some sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the Boise area will be creeping up to the upper 30s by the end of the work week.

Another system will move closer to western Idaho Friday bringing the chance of some snow to all areas. Right now it appears the Treasure Valley could see an inch of snow from this system with a higher amount in west central Idaho. A second system right behind it could bring another 1"-2" of snow to the Valley late Saturday into Sunday.

These weekend systems are still developing and I will have more details as this week progresses. Stay connected right here for updates!