When our next storm is expected to hit the state.

Our inversion will weaken for Friday but will not be removed until next week when a storm plows through the area.

Snow flurries are moving through the central mountains where a dusting is all the will amount. Clouds will be variable Thursday night and will inhibit the viewing of the Leonid meteor shower but there will be clearer skies on Friday and Saturday nights.

Our next storm is still on schedule to arrive over the Blue Mountains on Tuesday and spread into Idaho during the day Tuesday. Slick roads are very likely over the Blues & central Idaho and possibly in the valleys.

Warmer temperatures are expected on Wednesday through the weekend. I expect highs in the 40s by Wednesday and possibly mid to upper 40s by NEXT weekend.

If you have holiday travel plans on Tuesday or Wednesday be sure to keep checking back for updates to my travel forecast. If you flying out of the Boise airport keep in mind that fog causes many more delays than snow and fog is still very possible at any point next week.