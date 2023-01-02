When Idaho can expect the next storm

Sunshine Monday will give way to clouds on Tuesday and clouds are likely for much of the extended forecast. I do not expect any precipitation Tuesday except for a few passing flurries, especially in the central mountains.

Lots of clouds and a chance of snow/rain in the valley during the evening and night will highlight Wednesday. The central mountains will see snow falling with a few inches by Friday morning.

This is the beginning of an unsettled pattern for the west with most of the precipitation hitting California. This will be much-needed relief from the prolonged drought. It will not erase it by any means but this is the type of weather needed for the better part of the winter to make a decent impact.

Idaho will have several bouts of precipitation over the next ten days but only light to moderate snows in the mountains with mostly rain or mixed precipitation in the valleys where highs will be in the 40s for a while.

