What you want to know about the Monday morning commute

Snow showers will fall in central Idaho Sunday night with light accumulations into Monday night for the central mountains. Around 1" in Long Valley with around 6" at Brundage and Tamarack and 1" or so at Bogus Basin.

For the Treasure Valley, you can expect a few rain mixed with snow showers Monday morning but not much. Throughout the day Monday, you can expect clouds & some sun with just the chance of a brief shower or snow flurry.

Tuesday looks mainly dry with temperatures in the 40s again like Monday but much colder air will filter into our area with rain and snow showers starting Wednesday.

Thursday through the weekend will be like mid-winter with valley high temperatures only in the mid-30s and morning lows temps near 20!