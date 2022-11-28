Watch Now
What you need to know about your Monday morning commute

Posted at 5:34 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 19:34:58-05

A colder, pacific storm system will bring rain showers changing to snow showers Sunday night with periodic snow showers on Monday. Accumulations in the valley could be more than an inch but melting between snow showers will leave most valley locations with less than an inch on the ground at any time. The Boise foothills should see 2"-4" of snow and slick roads through Monday.

The central mountains will see variable snow-covered roads through Monday. Untreated roads will stay slick while treated highways will be wet at times but snowy at other times.

The area gets a break in the snow for Monday night and the first part of Tuesday before a stronger, wetter storm moves into the central mountains Tuesday evening through Wednesday and into Thursday. Long Valley could see 4"-8" of snow with this midweek storm and the ski areas could see 6"-12".

Stay connected right here for updates to my snow totals forecast!

