What you need to know about when snow will hit Idaho.

Our spectacular weather will continue through Thursday with afternoon temperatures for most areas in the 70s along with lots of sunshine and light wind.

On Friday an approaching storm system will begin to pick up the breeze then rain will fall at night.

That rain will change to snow in the central mountains before sunrise Saturday. The temperatures will drop 20 degrees from this week into the weekend.

On Sunday cold air will be in place and there is even a chance of snow showers in the Treasure Valley in the morning with sun, clouds, and an isolated rain shower in the afternoon. Mountain snow showers are likely on Sunday.

Another system could bring more accumulating snow above 4000 feet on Monday with rain showers in the valley.

Several inches of snow is likely above 5000 feet this weekend. Stay connected right here all week as I will get more specific with snow and rain accumulations as the weekend approaches.