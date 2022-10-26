What you need to know about Wednesday morning if you live in the mountains

Another fast-moving disturbance will bring an inch of snow to communities like McCall and Cascade at 5000 feet in central Idaho for Wednesday morning. Temperatures are likely to be a few degrees colder than Tuesday morning so snow on the roadways is more likely in central Idaho between 6 am - 8 am.

The Treasure Valley will see rain showers mostly before the sun comes up and there is a slight chance of a few snowflakes mixing in so it will be cold and potentially wet when you head off to the bus stop Wednesday morning. During the day the sun will come out but at times clouds and brief showers will move quickly across the valley. It will be very blustery and COLD with wind gusts to 25 mph.

Milder, drier weather will move in behind this storm as we approach the weekend. Saturday looks nice in the valley with temperatures around 57 degrees. Sunday should be dry but rain could arrive as early as Sunday evening as a major storm blasts into our area with significant snow in the mountains. There may be 10" at Tamarack and Brundage Mountain from Sunday night though Wednesday morning.

Stay connected right here for my forecast updates on the nice weekend ahead and the major storm to follow!