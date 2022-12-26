What you need to know about Tuesday's atmospheric river

A soaking rain will fall Monday night ahead of a storm that will clear out the valley inversion. The fog and low clouds will give way to much better visibility on Tuesday with a gusty southeast breeze and a temperature that will top 50 degrees!

Rain will fall up to 7000 feet in southern Idaho and 6500 feet in central Idaho. This will bring a 12-hour period of rain to many ski areas with heavy snow falling at the summits of our central Idaho ski areas.

Colder air will move in Tuesday night lowering snow levels to 4500 feet in time for another pacific storm to drop heavy snow Thursday and Friday.

The rain will cause rapid snow melt and a rise in creeks, streams, and small rivers into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This will occur especially between 3500 and 4500 feet.

Over the weekend it will dry out by Sunday and turn colder into next week as the storm track focuses on California where the Sierra Mountains could get 5-6 feet of snow over the next week.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast of rapidly changing weather!