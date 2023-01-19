Watch Now
Weather

Actions

What you need to know about Thursday morning's snowy commute in the Treasure Valley

What you need to know about Thursday morning's snowy commute in the Treasure Valley
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 19:26:00-05

Snow will fall overnight into the Thursday morning commute for most of the Snake River Valley including Boise and Twin Falls.

A pacific storm that has pushed onshore in Washington and Oregon will bring snow to southern Idaho Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expect a couple of inches of snow by the morning commute in Ada and Canyon Counties. Snow totals by mid-morning should range from 1"-3" with some areas possibly seeing up to 4".

With temperatures around 30 degrees, this will be a prime setup for slick valley roads for the Thursday morning commute and possible school closures.

Be sure to watch Geneva Zoltek on Good Morning Idaho Thursday starting at 5 am to get the latest on the morning commute!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018