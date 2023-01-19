What you need to know about Thursday morning's snowy commute in the Treasure Valley

Snow will fall overnight into the Thursday morning commute for most of the Snake River Valley including Boise and Twin Falls.

A pacific storm that has pushed onshore in Washington and Oregon will bring snow to southern Idaho Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expect a couple of inches of snow by the morning commute in Ada and Canyon Counties. Snow totals by mid-morning should range from 1"-3" with some areas possibly seeing up to 4".

With temperatures around 30 degrees, this will be a prime setup for slick valley roads for the Thursday morning commute and possible school closures.

