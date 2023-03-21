What you need to know about the weather for the Treefort Music Festival this week

Some snow showers are possible Wednesday morning from Boise to the south and east with a coating of snow on grassy surfaces in the valleys of Elmore County. The skies will become partly cloudy during much of the day with a chilly breeze from the northwest. Temperatures in the valley will rise into the 50s for a cool but not cold afternoon.

On Thursday we can expect valley rain and mountain snow showers with a breeze and cooler temperatures. If you are headed to the Treefort music festival expect a chilly breeze with some showers from time to time Thursday. The wind will increase Thursday night and Friday and it will get colder with a chance of a coating of snow in the valley Friday morning followed by a windy and cold afternoon. High temps will only get into the mid-40s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and quite cold with a brisk wind and the chance of snow flurries in the valley.

Snow will be falling in the central mountains Thursday and Friday with several inches of snow in the mountain valley by midday Friday.

The ski areas could see 10"-14" of snow between now and Sunday!

