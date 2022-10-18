What you need to know about the weather changes for this weekend

Are you ready for snow?

Our very pleasant weather will continue through Thursday with high temperatures in the 70s for most areas. Even Friday will be just above 70 in the valley but Friday night a cold front will bring rain to the valley and rain changing to snow in the central mountains.

If you have plans for Saturday morning there is a chance of a cold rain. It is possible that most of the Treasure Valley rain falls before sunrise Saturday but I will keep you updated on the timing of when and how long we can expect rain on Saturday in the valley.

For the central mountains above 4500 feet expect some accumulating snow Saturday morning with snow showers throughout the day. There could be 3"-6" of snow accumulation Saturday above 6000 feet for the hunters.

Colder air comes in Saturday night and any showers that fall on Sunday will be in the form of snow down to 4000. There is a chance of 1"-2" of snow Sunday night above 4000 feet.

The valley should see some sunshine mixed with clouds on Sunday and a high temp of only 53 with a chilly breeze. then the Boise area could see snow showers into Monday morning with a temperature dipping into the mid-30s.

Stay connected to my forecast for updates as some changes in my forecast are likely as new weather data comes in.