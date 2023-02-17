What you need to know about the travel weather forecast for this weekend

Sunshine continues but the biting cold wind chill also continues. A snowy weather pattern for central Idaho is just around the corner.

Boise will be cold again for the next couple of nights with lows in the teens then those overnight low temps will rise into the 30s by Monday. Sunshine will continue on Friday with cloud cover increasing on Saturday. I expect temps to climb to the mid-40s again Friday then to near 50 by Sunday and Monday. Rain showers are possible in the valley on Monday.

The central mountains will be cold and dry through Friday with light snow in Valley County on Saturday dropping around an inch. Dry weather returns for the first part of Sunday then snow will return Sunday night and could last into mid-next week. Several inches of snow are likely on Monday for any travelers in the central mountains above 4000 feet. More significant snow could pile up next week!

Stay connected to my forecast for updates!