What you need to know about the Thursday morning commute

As our winter storm pulls away it is wrapping in much colder temperatures that we would be more likely to expect in mid to late December. Dense fog is possible for the Thursday morning commute. Some secondary roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots could have icy spots.

Sunshine will be prevalent later in the day Thursday in the valley but a blustery breeze is likely to produce a wind chill factor in the 20s much of the day despite the sunshine.

The central mountains saw 6"-8" of snow with this last storm and the Boise foothills had several inches. The snow on the ground in the higher elevations is here to stay as our temperature plummets to near zero in the central mountains and to nearly 20 degrees in the valley.

Our weather pattern is going to dry out but stay unseasonably cold for at least the next two weeks. Ski resorts will see very little if any additional snow during this time frame but it will be plenty cold for resorts to make snow for at least the next couple of weeks.