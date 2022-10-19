What you need to know about the major change to Idaho's weekend weather

Snow and rain are on schedule for Idaho this weekend.

We can expect one more nice day on Thursday with temperatures in the 70s and lots of sunshine then the breeze will pick up on Friday and the clouds and breeze will increase a bit. Boise should see a high near 70 on Friday.

Friday evening rain will move into Valley County and spread to the south during the night. Rain will change to snow down to 5500 feet by Saturday morning allowing an accumulation of 2"-4" by then above 7000 feet for the hunters.

McCall will see wet snow with little or no accumulation likely but it will be a close call on Saturday morning. Periods of snow will continue in the central mountains above 5500 feet Saturday afternoon.

Snow showers will be scattered on Sunday but will fall down to 3500 feet.

The Treasure Valley will see a soaking rain late Friday night into Saturday morning with .25" in many areas. It will be blustery and very chilly with temperatures holding in the low 50s in the afternoon. Steady rain Friday night will taper to periodic rain showers in the valley on Saturday.

Sunshine will make a return on Sunday but it will be very breezy & colder. On Monday we can expect more of the same then some rain showers Monday night mixing with snow showers in the valley into Tuesday morning.

Stay connected right here for an update on my forecast for the weekend.