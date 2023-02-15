What you need to know about snow this weekend.

Cold winds are settling down and the temperatures are rising heading into the long holiday weekend but snow will be soon to follow.

Boise will have a few more cold nights with low temps in the teens but the afternoon will warm into the mid-40s Thursday and Friday. Expect lots of sunshine for Thursday then partly cloudy on Friday.

This weekend will start out dry but could end on the snowy side in the central mountains. Snow will spread from northwest to southeast late Sunday with several inches of snow Sunday night and Monday in McCall. The valley will see rain showers by Monday with the chance for snow by mid-next week as colder air moves into the region.

Significant snow is becoming more likely for the central mountains for next week. Stay connected right here to my updated forecasts!