What you need to know about snow on Tuesday

Tuesday will be sunny to start with light snow affecting northeast Oregon and the central Idaho mountains late in the day. If you are traveling Tuesday it would be best to get over the Blue Mountains before the sun goes down Tuesday as roads may get slick in the early evening and at night. The Mccall area will see snow just after sunset as well so highways 55 & 95 will see snow in the evening with highway 21 getting snow covered by 10 pm.

Once the Tuesday night snow ends we will be left with dry conditions on Wednesday but there is a chance of morning fog that COULD affect some early morning flights but that is not certain at this time.

The dry weather will stay with us from Wednesday through late in the day Sunday when another storm will finally drop in from the northwest. It is expected to bring some snow to the Blues in northeast Oregon by early afternoon Sunday so it would be best to at least be over the Blues before the sun goes down Sunday and to be sure it is dry then midday Sunday would be a better deadline.

Travel south of Idaho looks fine from Wednesday through Sunday but by Sunday night Donner Pass in the central Sierra may get snow. Travel through Nevada and Utah should be dry from Wednesday through much of Sunday with snow moving in Sunday Night into Monday.

Stay connected right here for updates on my weekend travel forecast!