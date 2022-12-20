What you need to know about snow moving through Idaho right now

Snow will continue off & on in central Idaho through Wednesday early morning. 2"-6" totals are possible in Long Valley during this time.

The Treasure Valley will see a dusting Monday night with a cloudy cold start to the day on Tuesday but not as cold as it was Monday morning.

More light snow will fall in the valley Tuesday afternoon and evening with minor accumulation but a burst of heavier snow in the valley is likely before sunrise Wednesday. This burst of snow should drop 1"-2" in parts of the valley (possibly more north and east of Boise) making for a slick Wednesday morning commute. Arctic air will plunge in behind this front dropping our valley temperature to around zero Thursday morning and only 14 Thursday afternoon with a biting wind that could make it feel like -15 degrees in the morning.

Late Thursday night and into at least midday Friday a storm will bring snow to the valley and 1"-3" is possible. Expect a slick morning commute Friday.

Warming weather will come in as the weekend comes to an end and we may see 40 degrees next week.

