What you need to know about snow in Boise Saturday night

A burst of snow will cover much of the Treasure Valley floor with a "quick inch" of snow while snow will continue to fall into the wee morning hours in the central mountains.

Road conditions in the Treasure Valley are likely to get quite slick for at least a couple of hours then icy spots are likely overnight after the snow stops in the valley.

Snow will fall in the central mountains until 2 am-5 am Sunday. 3"-6" of snow is likely in McCall with around 8" at Tamarack and Brundage while Bogus Basin could see 8"-12".

The sun may shine in Boise for part of the morning the clouds will increase with afternoon snow showers developing and lasting into the evening. These snow showers could redevelop over the next several days so slick spots on the roads could be present for multiple mornings this week.

